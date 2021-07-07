Zegun Arms owner hits the high mark

GREENVILLE — It’s been a rollercoaster ride for buyers and sellers of guns and ammo over the course of two years. However, this did not deter one local woman from jumping in the business head first.

Kelly Miller, owner of Zegun Arms LLC, 544 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, opens up about how her business came to be.

knew she wanted to own her own gun and ammo shop one day, but she did not know when the timing was right. When the previous shop she worked at closed in 2019, Miller’s dream would come true faster than anticipated.

“I knew this is what I wanted to do since about 19 years old,” Miller said.

On April 19, Miller’s goal became a reality, as she was able to successfully open her shop up to the public. However, the start was a little rough as ammunition shortages stretched across the United States.

The start of the pandemic left fearful consumers in a panic, thus resulting in a toilet paper shortage. To the same extent, COVID-19-related manufacturing restrictions lead to barren ammunition shelves.

“I had to do a lot of searching,” Miller said. “I had to pester distributors, but distributors were having trouble. A lot of manufacturers were having a hard time.”

Despite the small setback, Miller has not had any trouble with her small business, as she says she started with a steady business and came in with a lot of connections from her previous job. Miller’s most popular piece is a Smith and Wesson Shield EZ.

“It has been the leading gun for women since 2012,” Miller said. “It was made for women who have arthritis, so you’re able to easily pull back with two fingers.”

Miller’s shop specializes in home defense and concealed carry protection. Quite a fitting theme, as her daughter plans on taking over the business in the future.

“It’s a family affair. The shop is named after my dog, so he’s our unofficial mascot,” Miller said.

Her dog, Zegun, is in the store most Saturdays and loves to greet customers. Miller does not intend on moving or expanding any time soon stating she found her permanent spot.

“I would rather stay small and have a customer base. I do not want to lose genuine customers,” Miller said.

For more information about Zegun Arms find them on Facebook at Zegun Arms LLC.

Zegun Arms specializes in home defense and concealed carry. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Zegun2.jpg Zegun Arms specializes in home defense and concealed carry. Meladi Brewer | Darke County Media