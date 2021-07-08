Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fact is that felines served in the battlefields of World War II.“Pooli,” short for Princess Papule, was born in the Navy yard at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, around July 4, 1944. She joined the sailors aboard the USS Fremont, an attack transport ship, and became a “sailor cat,” seeing many battles in the Pacific including the Marianas, the Palau group, the Philippines, and Iwo Jima. During these battles, Pooli would race to the mailroom to nest in a mail sack until the battle was over. During the war, Pooli earned four battle stars and three service ribbons.

Beatrice, a 3-year-old spayed black and white American shorthair, is a cautious “cool cat” who enjoys greeting people in the shelter. She takes her time to warm up to new places and faces.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet Beatrice and other fabulous felines! Shelter hours are: Monday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tuesday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wednesday. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.

Beatrice https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Beatrice.jpg Beatrice Courtesy of Rob Penrod