DCP kayak, canoe rentals available July 14

GREENVILLE — After several months of planning, the Darke County Parks (DCP) is ready to offer kayak and canoe rentals to the public, starting Wednesday, July 14, at the Bish Discovery Center, located at 404 N. Ohio Street, in Greenville.

Renters can launch from Alice Bish Park and float to Historic Bear’s Mill. This float is approximately six miles and takes an average of four hours. Rentals are available through pre-registration only (one day in advance). This will be a soft launch of public rentals, so that staff can work out any minor issues before opening rentals to several days a week.

DCP will not be offering transportation from the take out at Bear’s Mill back to the Bish Discovery Center, so renters will need to plan their own return transport. DCP is excited to offer this new outdoor recreation option to the public in addition to bike rentals that are already available.

For more information regarding rentals, please contact the Nature Center at 937-548-0165. To reserve a rental, visit www.darkecoparks.recdesk.com/Community/.

