VBS ‘Gold Rush’ coming to Stelvideo July 19-23

STELVIDEO — Children aged kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to join the Stelvideo Vacation Bible School beginning July 19 through 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m, at the Stelvideo Christian Church, located near the intersection of Horatio-Harris Creek Road and Arcanum-Bears Mill Road, six miles northeast of Greenville.

This year’s theme is “Gold Rush — Discovering the Rock of Ages.” Children will blaze a trail into the heart of the gold territory, uncovering exciting Bible discoveries about Jesus. Throughout VBS, kids will actively participate in each evening’s Bible story and enjoy crafts, games, lively Bible songs, and tasty treats — with a special surprise in store for Friday evening, July 23.

All are welcome, so come out, bring a friend, and join the fun!

For more information, call the church at 937-548-8980 or 937-548-2543.