Got pics? Enter the Fair Magazine Cover Contest

DARKE COUNTY — NOW is the time and the time is NOW to submit your best Great Darke County Fair photo to the Daily Advocate/Early Bird Fair Photo Cover Contest!

As in years past, three lucky winners will be rewarded.

The top winner will be presented with the Judge’s Choice Award, sponsored by GNB Banking Centers. As the Judge’s Choice, the winning photo will be featured on the front cover of the 2021 Great Darke County Fair magazine. As well, the winner will receive a $100 cash prize and Marco’s Pizza for six months.

The second-place entry, the People’s Choice Award winner, sponsored by Park National Bank and Wayne HealthCare, will receive a $75 cash prize, and the third-place, Honorable Mention awardee will receive a $50 cash prize, sponsored by Zechar-Bailey Funeral Homes.

How to enter:

Go online to DailyAdvocate.com. In the upper right-hand corner of the Daily Advocate webpage, peel back the corner of the page and click on the link to submit a photo OR go directly to www.aimmediapagesfor.com/faircoverphotocontest and click the “Enter Now” button.

Submissions will be accepted through July 18, 2021. Voting for the People’s Choice Award begins July 19 and ends Aug. 1.

Staff report

PLEASE NOTE: Photos submitted must have been taken at the Darke County Fair. Photos must be the original work of the person submitting, or submitted with that person’s permission. Photos must not have been previously published by this paper or other outlet. By entering the contest, entrants agree that photos submitted may be used by Darke County Media for advertising purposes.

