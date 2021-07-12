Ansonia First Church of God gears up for VBS

ANSONIA — Ansonia First Church of God in Ansonia invites children to Rocky Railway VBS: Jesus’ power pulls us through, which will be hosted from July 19 to July 22.

At Rocky Railway, kids discover through life’s ups and downs that Jesus’ power pulls us through. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, engage in fun snack-eating experiences, take part in one-of-a-kind Bible Adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them to trust Jesus, and they do Sciency-Fun Gizmos and Crafts to take home.

Kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the Rocky Wrap-Up that gets everyone involved in living what they learned.

Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 8:30 p.m. Kids at Rocky Railway VBS will join a mission effort to provide Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes. Rocky Railway is for kids from 4 years old to going into 6th grade and will run from 6:45 to 9 p.m.

Preregister at: vbspro.event/p/071921 or call Beth Campbell at 937-344-7903 for more information.