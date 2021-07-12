Darke Co. Humane Society launches shoe drive

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Humane Society (DCHS) is conducting a shoe drive to raise funds for a fencing project.

The shoe drive will run July 19 to Sept. 19, 2021. DCHS will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected, and Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated footwear.

Those dollars will benefit the fencing project. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes at our shelter, 7053 St. Rt. 79 North, Arcanum Hardware, Tractor Supply, PAWS Bingo Hall & Rural King. Look for a barrel with the DCHS’s logo and information about the shoe drive posted on it.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners in developing nations. Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa.

Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.

“We are excited about our shoe drive”, said Mary Moritz, DCHS board member.

“We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient. It’s a win-win for everyone,” added Linda Barga.

By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the DCHS SHOE DRIVE, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives.