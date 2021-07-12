Co-Alliance Awards $1,000 scholarships to local students

AVON, Ind. — Co-Alliance Cooperative, Inc. has provided area high school students with scholarships.

Co-Alliance is pleased to honor Kierra Reichert of Ansonia High School, Isaac Smith and Raymond Denniston of Arcanum-Butler High School, Sophia Thompson of Talawanda High School, Katelynn Wallace of Graham High School, and Darby Welbaum of Milton-Union High School with $1,000 agricultural scholarships.

This award recognizes 41 local high school seniors who have demonstrated passion for agriculture, are planning to study agriculture in college, and are involved in agriculture in their local community.

These students received the scholarships through legacy Harvest Land Co-op who is now merged as a Co-Alliance Cooperative.This marks the 14th consecutive year Co-Alliance has made such a contribution to the youth in its trade territory.

CEO Kevin Still notes the importance of investing in the local community and rural youth, saying, “These students show tremendous potential. Their dedication and passion to lead can be seen in their essays and in their achievements. We anticipate a very bright future for these young people.”

