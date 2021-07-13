‘Art at the Mill’ features artist Thomas Hill

GREENVILLE — Historic Bear’s Mill’s Clark Gallery will feature the earthenware pottery and wood panels of Richmond, Indiana-based artist Thomas Hill at the upcoming “Art At the Mill” exhibit opening Friday, July 30, 2021, with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. The artist will share information about his work, methods, and inspiration in a brief talk beginning at 7 p.m. The exhibit will continue through Sunday, Aug. 22.

Thomas Hill grew up in rural Indiana amid countless cornfields and landscapes rich in natural resources; instilled with an inquisitive spirit, he often tinkered with various objects, trying to find out not only how they worked, but also why they worked. As a high school senior, Hill began working with wood, spending vast hours assembling simple pieces of furniture whenever he had an idea.

Eventually switching his college major from Physics to Art, Hill discovered a passion for clay, an interest that he now combines with building renovation and exploration of unconventional material as he practices his art. With his interest in historic sculpture from Europe, Korea, and Japan and his connection to local materials he found while wandering through the natural environment of his childhood home, Hill traveled to England to apprentice with potter Nic Collins before achieving his Art degree from Earlham College, and has worked as an assistant to Marshall, N.C. potter Josh Copus.

Art at the Mill, curated by Jan Roestamadji and Julie Clark, is free and open to the public. Clark says the she is really excited about “Art At the Mill” hosting a rare solo artist in the Clark Gallery.

“Thomas Hill’s creative wood work will fill the gallery walls with beauty, while the display of his ceramic pieces on numerous pedestals will delight and fascinate art lovers and curious on-lookers alike,” said Clark.

According to Roestamadji, this is a unique exhibition featuring an emerging artist whose creativity and mastery of his craft keep increasing.

“We are so lucky to host this display of earthy, rustic, minimalist pottery, along with wood panels exploring shapes and lines in various media, all created by the same talented individual; I am sure that many visitors will be taking a piece home with them to enhance their own living spaces,” said Roestamadji.

The Clark Gallery and the Mill Shop are operated by Friends of Bear’s Mill; the mill and surrounding grounds are the newest addition to Darke County Parks.

Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum-Bear’s Mill Road, about 5 miles east of Greenville. “Art At the Mill” is funded in part by a grant from Darke County Endowment for the Arts, and can be viewed during regular Mill store hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The park and trails are open daily from 8 a.m. until sunset.

For more information, contact Bear’s Mill at 937-548-5112 or www.bearsmill.org.

