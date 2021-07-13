Free Tri-County Pond Clinic offered

COVINGTON — From recreation, domestic, and agricultural uses, water is an essential part of living.

Shelby, Darke, & Miami Soil and Water Conservation Districts along with Ohio State University Extension, are partnering to hold a Tri-County Pond Clinic Wednesday, July 21.

The event will be held at the Stillwater Prairie “Old Pond” at 9750 OH-185, Covington, OH 45318 from 6 to 8 p.m. and is free. The event includes topics: Vegetation and fish management, pond construction, maintenance and wildlife concerns.

Ponds in Ohio provide important recreational, domestic, and agricultural uses. These can range from fishing, swimming, and wildlife viewing to water sources for humans and livestock, irrigation, and erosion control.

However, if you have a pond you need to know how to maintain it. Future maintenance begins at construction. Factors such as soil, side slopes and matching size and depth to the watershed are some of the important considerations before moving the first yard of soil.

Personnel from ODNR Division of Soil and Water, OSU Extension and ODNR Division of Wildlife will be on hand to answer your pond questions.

Please come dressed for the weather and bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

Any questions can be directed towards Shelby County SWCD: 937-492-6520, Darke County SWCD: 937-548-2410, or Miami County SWCD: 937-335-7645.