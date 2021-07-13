Brewer new Darke County Media reporter

GREENVILLE — AIM Media Midwest, LLC, parent company of Darke County Media, home of The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird newspapers, is pleased to announce the hiring of Meladi Brewer as a full-time reporter, effective June 28, 2021.

Brewer is a resident of Yorkshire, Ohio, and a 2017 graduate of Versailles High School. She is a 2021 graduate of Ohio University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism: News and Information. She also minored in History.

In college, Brewer worked as a multimedia journalist, gaining valuable experience in all aspects of online, print and broadcast journalism.

“We are super delighted to have Meladi join our team here at Darke County Media,” said Editor Erik Martin. “She has boundless enthusiasm and has jumped headfirst into the role. The community is fortunate Meladi is here to report on the people, events and issues here in Darke County.”

Brewer originally knew she wanted to become a journalist in high school when she got to interview “We Banjo 3,” an Irish Celtic and American Folk group.

“I remember sitting there thinking there was a story they weren’t telling,” Brewer said. “After I tracked them down and got the interview, I sat there thinking to myself, ‘Wow, I could do this for a living!’”

Growing up, Brewer always had pen and paper close by. Notebooks of poems, thoughts, observations, and quotes fill each line as she would write just to clear her head. Quickly the notebooks that once held her thoughts turned into stories of others.

“The thrill of chasing the story and giving a voice to those who don’t always get the opportunity to share their truth is rewarding,” Brewer said. “The people I meet, the events I witness, and stories I get to tell have an impact. They may not always be fun, but they do help shape me into the reporter I am today and later hope to be.”

When not working, Brewer enjoys outdoor activities such as, hiking, swimming, and kayaking. You can also find her baking, reading a story or two, and spending time with family and friends.

Brewer said she is excited to begin her career with Darke County Media.

“I am looking forward to this new chapter in my life,” Brewer said. “Meeting new people and seeing what I can really do outside of the classroom.”

Brewer https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_IMG-1639.jpg Brewer