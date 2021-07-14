Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of a caring home from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Ranger, a 1.5-year-old male Shepherd Mix, is a wonderful dog who weighs in at 51 lbs. He knows sit, loves treats and attention, walks well on leash, and has a calm demeanor. Ranger does not seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter. Ranger did great for his exam where he was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped and is heartworm negative. Ranger’s adoption fee is $80 and includes the licensing fee for the current year.

Come in and meet Ranger and the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.

Ranger https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Ranger.jpg Ranger Provided photo