Edison receives high student satisfaction ratings

PIQUA — Even during the uncertainty and changes that come with a pandemic, Edison State Community College has remained committed to providing a rewarding education for its students. This dedication was reflected in the high marks Edison State received in its 2021 Student Satisfaction Survey, conducted in April.

Ninety-six percent of students gave Edison State an overall positive rating, which is the highest rating in the college’s history. Additionally, 80 percent of students said they would recommend Edison State to a friend or family member.

In her 2021 State of the College address, Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson said, “We had several college areas earning straight-A’s from our students.”

This included 100-percent positive ratings from students in the areas of safety and security, student health services, and campus cleanliness, as well as a straight-A rating for the application process.

“My online courses have always been very structured and easy to understand. Online class instructors are always available to answer any questions,” one student said.

Another commented, “Last year during quarantine, I started feeling super uneasy about how I wanted to finish Edison State while in high school. My advisor quickly worked up two career paths… she is a great asset to your staff!”

“Both the bookstore and campus security have been very helpful and efficient in my experience. Also, the current staff for both are awesome!” said a student.

One student stated, “Webflex is very nice for a student who is balancing work and school.”

As Dr. Larson stated in her address, the results of the 2021 Student Satisfaction Survey “show that the Edison State experience is ‘premium’ all the way.”

Now in its fifth decade of service, Edison State Community College is committed to providing higher education and advanced training opportunities for the people of the greater Miami Valley. Edison State is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is recognized with the highest order attainable by the Ohio Board of Regents. With campuses in Piqua, Greenville, Eaton, and Troy, Edison State provides a Personal Experience and Rewarding Education. Visit us online at www.edisonohio.edu.

