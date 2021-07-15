Versailles American Legion celebrates 100 years

VERSAILLES — The Versailles American Legion Post #435 announces this weekend’s schedule to the public in celebration of their 100 anniversary.

Everyone is invited to come out, enjoy entertaining games, conversation, and friendships.

On Friday, July 16, there will be patriotic music from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the shelter house located behind the Vets Club building. At 7 p.m. the Honor Guard will participate in a short ceremony, with the presentation of colors and a tribute to the deceased veterans of the American Legion.

Following the ceremony all are invited downstairs for an evening of Karaoke, Singo and the recently established Weekly Drawing held at 9:30 p.m. This drawing is open to any Vets Club member who signs up and pays the $5 ante before 9:15 p.m.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Legion, Auxiliary or Sons of the Legion should inquire at the beverage counter.

Saturday’s events start at 1 p.m. with games, (cornhole, hillbilly golf, cards, etc.) throughout the afternoon lasting until 5 pm.

Commemorative T-shirts will be available for $15. In mid-May the Commemorative T-shirts were designed and sold as a fundraiser for the centennial event. Shirts continue to be ordered for interested parties, available in adult sizes from Small to 5X. The signup sheet, to order these shirts, is in the Bunker (basement) of the Versailles Vets Club. The bartenders can assist you if necessary.

Later Saturday evening, due to limited seating, a RSVP invitation only meal will be held at 6 p.m. for all American Legion members. A Commander’s Ball will follow with music provided by Moose. Legion members are encouraged to wear their centennial shirts.

The Commander and the Committee would like to thank those community businesses and individuals who generously contributed towards this event, including the physical efforts of those within the Auxiliary and Sons of the Legion.

Go to thelegion.org for more information regarding the Legion.

Shown is the Centennial Committee for the Versailles American Legion. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Centennial-Committee.jpg Shown is the Centennial Committee for the Versailles American Legion. Provided photo