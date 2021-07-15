Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fact is that cats can be used to create community awareness. Take, for instance the curious case of “Sargent Butters.” In 2018, a stray ginger tabby wandered into the Mocksville, N.C., Police Department. The police chief named him “Butterscotch,” due to his color. He became a mascot for the Mocksville police department, given the name “Sargent Butters,” along with a Facebook page. Most people loved Sargent Butters’ posts, but some members of the community, including the Mayor pro-tem (who felt a cat should not be the “face” of the police department) caused quite an uproar. People debated and eventually, Sargent Butters “retired” in December, 2019.

Ghost (male), Goblin (male) and Clown (female), just four months old, are adorable little “cool cats,” who love to explore new people and surroundings. They especially enjoy new cat toys and playing together.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet Beatrice and other fabulous felines! Shelter hours are: Monday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tuesday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wednesday. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.

Ghost, Goblin and Clown. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Ghost-Goblin-Clown.jpg Ghost, Goblin and Clown. Courtesy of Rob Penrod