Husted joins Chamber for a workforce update

DARKE COUNTY — It seems as though every business in Darke County is struggling to find workers to fill jobs. Companies are offering everything from increased wages to signing bonuses to more flexible time, but it seems that nothing is working. Restaurants cut back their hours; long term care turns people away; mechanics, plumbers and builders take longer to schedule and complete service — all while existing employees are stressed about increased workload. What is going on?

“During the Darke County Chamber of Commerce’s last Legislative Committee meeting, the issue was discussed and we decided that a deeper dive was needed,” said Chamber President Peggy Emerson. “We are all asking, ‘Where did everyone go?’”

In response, the Chamber is hosting a Workforce Event titled “The jobs are here… but where are the workers?” on July 30 at 8 a.m. The virtual event will feature Lt. Governor Jon Husted and regional experts for an informative hour about what is happening in Ohio and specifically in Darke County.

“Workforce — and the future of workforce trends, training, and innovation — continue to be a huge priority for so many of our Chamber members,” said Katie DeLand of Duane Morris Government Strategies and chairperson of the Chambers Legislative Committee. “We are thrilled to hear from Lt. Governor Husted, as he brings tremendous insight and experience on how our state is handling these same issues.”

This event is free and open to the community, but participants must register to receive Zoom links, any updates on the event and have the opportunity to submit questions to the Lt. Governor and experts in advance. Go to www.darkecountyohio.com/chamber-events.php or email info@darkecountyohio.com for the link to register.

Husted https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Jon-Husted.jpg Husted