Versailles Council discusses construction projects, progress

VERSAILLES — Street projects among the top agenda items discussed at the Village of Versailles Council meeting last Wednesday night.

Attending were Mayor Jeff Subler, Village Administrator Mike Busse, Council Members Jeff Beasley, Kent Paulus, Mike Berger, Cory Griesdorn, Lance Steinbrunner, and Todd Dammeyer. Fiscal Officer Kathy Ording and Village attorney Tom Guillozet also attended.

Village Manager Mike Busse presented his report, stating that the Virginia Street reconstruction and paving are now complete. Seeding has been placed, and residents have been asked to assist in the watering of the new grass to encourage growth. Street light poles and lights will be installed within the next two weeks. A ceremony took place June 30 to commemorate the completion of the project. The $1,042,455 project was made possible with a $249,000 Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) grant, a $249,000 OPWC zero-percent interest loan, and the remaining project cost to be paid through the Village’s ½-percent income tax. The village’s 1/2-percent income tax is only used for street and related infrastructure improvements.

Busse noted progress taking shape on Maple Street. PAB Construction has poured the curb on the west side, and will continue work on sidewalks and drive approaches. He stated that the village is currently exploring options to disconnect an old transite water line that is no longer needed from the Maple Street system, estimated at $12,207. Because the village is short of Street Dept. staff, recommended to council that PAB be given permission to do the work, which would be paid from the 1/2-percent income tax fund.

“They put in a new 10-inch line. The old line was deteriorating, so we would like to cut the old line and cap it. PAB can do the work, and we want to cap that line before the street is redone. We don’t want a main break after putting in brand new streets,” said Busse.

In addition, Busse addressed the repairs needed to Heritage Court. Assistant City Manager, Kyle Francis, obtained a labor only quote from PAB Construction in the amount of $20,944. for repairs to Hubert Drive and Kathline Court. The Village’s estimated cost for concrete is $8,710. This is within the amount allocated for repairs.

Busse also noted that Greater Versailles Area Foundation has given EMS Services a grant for $10,000 toward the purchase of a Lucas 3 Chest Compression Device, and thanked them for their generosity.

The next Versailles Council meeting will take place Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 7 p.m., in EMS Building, 320 Baker Road, Versailles.

On site to commemorate the completion of the Virginia Street Project are Councilman Jeff Beasley, Councilman Lance Steinbrunner, Village Administrator Mike Busse, Mayor Jeff Subler, Asst. Village Administrator Kyle Francis, Councilman Cory Griesdorn, and Councilman Todd Dammeyer. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_7-2-2021_completion_Virginia-St..jpg On site to commemorate the completion of the Virginia Street Project are Councilman Jeff Beasley, Councilman Lance Steinbrunner, Village Administrator Mike Busse, Mayor Jeff Subler, Asst. Village Administrator Kyle Francis, Councilman Cory Griesdorn, and Councilman Todd Dammeyer. Courtesy of Village of Versailles The Village of Versailles Council meets every second and fourth Wednesday of each month. For upcoming information, agendas or schedule, visit versaillesoh.com. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Council-Versailles-71521.jpg The Village of Versailles Council meets every second and fourth Wednesday of each month. For upcoming information, agendas or schedule, visit versaillesoh.com. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. Have an event to share? She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

