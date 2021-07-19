Addis wins T-Shirt design contest

VERSAILLES — Evan Addis submitted the winning T-shirt design as part of the Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Department T-shirt design contest.

This was the second year for the poultry department to sponsor the T-shirt design contest. Each poultry exhibitor will be given a free T-shirt at the 2021 Darke County Fair.

Evan received $50 for the winning design. Evan exhibits poultry at the fair and will be a 6th grader at Franklin Monroe in the fall. He is the son of Larry and Amy Addis and a member of the Darke County Beef 4-H Club.

Congratulations to Evan for the winning design and a special thanks to Marlene and Macy Dirksen for sponsoring the 2021 Darke County Jr Fair Poultry T-shirts. The Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Committee looks forward to giving all the poultry exhibitors free T-shirts at the 2021 Darke County Fair.

Evan Addis won the Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Department T-shirt design contest. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_IMG-8173.jpg Evan Addis won the Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Department T-shirt design contest. Provided photo