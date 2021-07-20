Blood Drive Account Rep search underway

GREENVILLE — When donors arrive for monthly blood drives at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, they’re in for a surprise.

Community Blood Center Darke and Shelby County account representative Dana Puterbaugh won’t be at her podium, laptop open, ready to greet them by name, check appointment and guide them to their donation.

Dana said farewell to CBC July 16 after 21 years of building donor relationships and consistent blood drive success in her home community of Darke County and since 2019 in Shelby County. Her new opportunity is working in business development for Wayne Healthcare in Greenville.

While CBC searches for a permanent replacement CBC’s Melinda Frech will serve as temporary account representative for Darke County and Nicole Thurston will cover Shelby County.

“It’s been an honor working with all of you and doing this for 21 years,” Dana said. “You’ve had my back. You’ve guys have always been there, and I appreciate it.”

A milestone in Dana’s time at CBC came in 2012 when the Association of Donor Recruitment Professionals (ADRP) recognized her as the 2011 National Recruiter of the Year.

Dana was humbled by the honor and inspired to keep achieving. She applied her proven methods in Darke County to any new assignment. In Miami County she helped the 2019 Troy-Piqua Challenge expand to six blood drives and smash all records with more than 500 donors.

She doubled her territory in 2019 by taking over Shelby County accounts after Kathy Pleiman’s retirement. In the challenging COVID year of 2020 she steered the St. Michael’s Hall blood drives to a monthly schedule.

It was also in 2020 that CBC honored the Greenville Church of the Brethren as a “Hometown Hero” of the pandemic.

“Dana would approach us and say we need another location, could you guys host us for an additional month?” said Pastor Ron Sherck. “It’s a very good positive relationship with you folks, working with Dana the whole time. When we came to the time when the pandemic was making changes to the blood drive schedule we collaborated together and said, ‘Let’s try to make this work.’”

The Darke and Shelby County account representative positions are posted at www.GivingBlood.org.

CBC bids farewell to Dana after 21 dedicated years for CBC in Darke and Shelby counties. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Dana-Puterbaugh.jpg CBC bids farewell to Dana after 21 dedicated years for CBC in Darke and Shelby counties. Provided photo