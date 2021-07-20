Wayne HealthCare donates to Gathering at Garst

GREENVILLE — The institutions that are the anchors of the community help define it.

Wayne HealthCare is an anchor in Greenville and Darke County and has been a supporter of the Gathering at Garst for many years.

This year, Wayne HealthCare continues its support by sponsoring the entertainment. Take the evening off to refresh your spirit and catch The McCartney Project, on Saturday, July 24, at 8 p.m.

Wayne HealthCare contributes financial support that bring melodies to the Gathering and make this entertainment possible; it’s good medicine for all.

The Gathering at Garst Committee, Garst Museum, and festival guests are grateful to Wayne HealthCare for its support.

For more information about The Garst Museum or the Gathering at Garst go to the Website at www.gatheringatgarst.com or email info@gatheringatgarst.com.

The crowd enjoys the entertainment at the Gathering at Garst.