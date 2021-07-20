Darke County job fair Aug. 12

DARKE COUNTY — Everyone is looking for employees with a desire to work! In response to the great need in Darke County, the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development, Edison State Community College, and the Council on Rural Services are working together to bring job seekers together with the employers who need them.

“All over town you see billboards, banners and signs that say ‘Now hiring,’” said Peggy Emerson, President of the Chamber of Commerce. “So many of our members are struggling to find enough workers to stay open and we wanted to help, so the Darke County Job Fair was created.”

The Job Fair will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Edison State Community College Greenville Campus (601 Wagner Avenue). Starting at 9:30 a.m., job seekers will have the chance to attend several workshops to help prepare them for the Job Fair. They will include: Resume Assistance with Edison Staff, Impacting your Ripple with Heather Suerdieck of Inside/Out Coaching, Social Media: Set up and Clean up with Kara Allread from Brethren Retirement Community, Interview Skills with Millie Woryk of Head Start, and Returning the Workforce: Resources for Success with Tiffany Thomas of Job and Family Services.

Job seekers will have the chance to win prizes such as a Chromebook and other items. Those who register will receive additional opportunities to win! From 12 to 3 p.m. will be a traditional job fair with companies meeting with job seekers. Currently the following companies will be participating: BASF Corp.; Brethren Retirement Community; Classic Carriers; Cooper Farms; Crown Equipment Corporation; Darke County Sheriff’s Office; EverHeart Hospice; Family Health, Inc.; Greenville Federal; Greenville Technology Inc; H&R Block; JAFE Decorating; Kings Command Foods; McDonalds; Park National Bank; Phelan Insurance Agency; Premier Health; Rest Haven Operations, LLC; Rumpke; Spirit Medical Transport, LLC; Western Southern Life; and Whirlpool KitchenAid. There are still spots available for companies who would wish to participate.

Registration for Job Seekers is encouraged, but not required. Both job seekers and companies can go to darkecountyohio.com/chamber-events.php for more information and to get registered.

“The strength of our local economy is dependent on connecting a skilled workforce with employers in the region. Darke County is a great place to live and work, and currently there are a wide range of job opportunities available in the region,” said Rachel Carlisle of Edison State. “The 2021 Darke County Job Fair is a great way for our students and the public to connect with local employers, explore regional career opportunities, and practice the face-to-face interactions necessary for professional success.

Edison State is dedicated to helping students and community members advance in their careers. In 2019, the college opened the Robinson Student Career Center, a 5,200 square-foot student career center and campus entry at the Piqua campus aimed at the promotion and integration of students into a growing regional workforce. With the addition of the center, Career and Job Services and Workforce Development efforts at the college expanded throughout the entire Edison State service region — providing enhanced access to career counseling and work-based learning opportunities to bridge the gap between education and employment. The upcoming job fair aligns with the workforce development efforts of the college, and we are excited that the pre-event workshops provide participants with a unique opportunity to prepare for their job search before connecting with employers in the afternoon.”