Big Brothers Big Sisters secures funding for youth programs

GREENVILLE — Greenville Rotary Club recently awarded Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County a grant.

The funds received will be utilized for Darke County afterschool programs held at Ansonia, Versailles, Greenville and Tri-Village during the 2021-2022 academic year.

“Greenville Rotary has been such a wonderful support system for not only the Big Brothers Big Sisters agency but for many other agencies in the community as well. This civic club plays a valuable part of our agencies success and we are very appreciative,” said Jennifer Bruns, executive director.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s mission is to create and support one to one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Our vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. One-to-one mentoring programs provide support, activities, education, and most importantly, a mentor for children who may be considered at-risk. Children involved in this program have the opportunity to engage in fun, social, and academic enrichment activities with their mentor. Thanks to generous donations like the one from Greenville Rotary Club, mentor and mentee matches in the Darke County area continue to grow and help children in a positive way.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way member agency. If you would like to become enroll a child in the program, become a donor, or learn how more about how you can defend the potential of youth in our area, contact our local agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.

Pictured are Hannah Hartzell and Savannah Oswalt (daughter of Tiffany Oswalt). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Hannah-Savannah-.jpg Pictured are Hannah Hartzell and Savannah Oswalt (daughter of Tiffany Oswalt). Provided photo