Wuebker, Hesson named 2021 Jr. Fair King and Queen

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Fair has been a staple to the community for years, but for these contestants, the fair means more than an extra week of summer vacation.

A total of 14 contestants — four boys, 10 girls — competed for their chance to be royalty July 20 at 7 p.m. in the Radiant Lighthouse building, and after answering public questions in front of a panel of judges, only two walked away with the title.

Laura Wuebker, daughter of Jeff and Dena Wuebker, was crowned the 2021 Jr. Fair Queen. Wuebker expressed how excited she is to be a part of the court, stating she is both honored and blessed. She cannot wait to go to all the fairs and raise awareness about Ohio and Darke County’s’ agriculture.

“I want to bridge the gap between consumers and farmers,” Wuebker said. “Agriculture is becoming more sustainable and is here to stay.”

Wuebker is not the only one with big plans for their new role as Dalton Hesson wants unity as well.

Hesson is the son of Doug and Sherry Hesson, and was crowned the 2021 Jr. Fair King. He was at a complete loss for words after winning and grinned like a young child at Christmas time.

“I’ve wanted to be king ever since my brother ran,” Dalton said. “He had a lot of fun, and I wanted to run too.”

Dalton cannot wait to introduce Jake Owen in concert on Aug. 23, but most importantly, he wants to make sure everyone has a successful fair, they have fun, and that everyone on the court gets along.

Former 2018 Jr. Fair Queen, Morgan Heitkamp would like to give a piece of advice to the new Queen and King.

“Cherish every moment because the year goes by fast,” Heitkamp said, “take advantage of every moment.”

The full court will be working the grounds at the Great Darke County Fair, Aug. 20 to 28. Queen: Laura Wuebker, King: Dalton Hesson, 1st Runner-up King: Gavin Lochard, 1st Runner-up Queen: Kylee Winner, 2nd Runner-up King: Justin Heitkamp, 2nd Runner-up Queen: Emily Scholl, 3rd Runner-up King: Luke Brinksneader, and 3rd Runner-up Queen: Carrie Rhoades.

The 2020 court would like to thank all the sponsors and donors who have contributed through the year, and the 2020 Jr. Fair King, Blake Brandenburg, extended a special thank you to Beth Martin for helping answer any and all questions and being there for them.

“We couldn’t have asked for anyone better to help,” Brandenburg said.

As well, 2020 Queen Alisha Rismiller made a point at the contest to thank Brandenburg for his time on the court and honor him for his decision to join the United States Army, as he ships out five days post contest on July 25. The crowd gave him a standing ovation for his commitment.

For more information about the fair, visit darkecountyfair.com.

The 2021 Darke County Jr. Fair royalty was selected Tuesday evening. Shown are Queen: Laura Wuebker, King: Dalton Hesson, 1st Runner-up King: Gavin Lochard, 1st Runner-up Queen: Kylee Winner, 2nd Runner-up King:Justin Heitkamp, 2nd Runner-up Queen: Emily Scholl, 3rd Runner-up King: Luke Brinksneader, 3rd Runner-up Queen: Carrie Rhoades. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_court.jpg The 2021 Darke County Jr. Fair royalty was selected Tuesday evening. Shown are Queen: Laura Wuebker, King: Dalton Hesson, 1st Runner-up King: Gavin Lochard, 1st Runner-up Queen: Kylee Winner, 2nd Runner-up King:Justin Heitkamp, 2nd Runner-up Queen: Emily Scholl, 3rd Runner-up King: Luke Brinksneader, 3rd Runner-up Queen: Carrie Rhoades. Meladi Brewer | Darke County Media

By Meladi Brewer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Reporter Meladi Brewer at mbrewer@aimmediamidwest.com.

