Adoptable Pets of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” feature five adorable puppies (all males) rescued and in need of caring homes from BARK Animal Rescue Inc., in Greenville.

Known as “Ed Sullivan and the Beatles,” these six-week old playful puppies would win prizes at the Fair for “maximum cuteness.” They are “Chiweenies” — Dachshund (“wiener dog”) and Chihuahua cross mix — and in need of loving forever homes. Adoption fee is $200. which includes their first vet visit. Interested in adopting Ed Sullivan, Ringo, Paul, John, or George? Just contact BARK Animal Rescue by phone at 937-423-9300, or email at barkanimalrescue14@yahoo.com, or visit them on the web at Barkanimalrescueincofdarkecounty.com or Facebook.

Ed Sullivan, George Harrison and John Lennon https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_John-George-and-Ed-Sullivan.jpg Ed Sullivan, George Harrison and John Lennon Courtesy of Bark Animal Rescue, Inc. Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Ringo-and-Paul.jpg Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney Courtesy of Bark Animal Rescue, Inc.