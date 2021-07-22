Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fact is that a cat’s “purr” is a lot like singing. Purring involves the rapid movement of the muscles of the larynx (voice box), combined with movement of the diaphragm (the muscle at the base of the chest cavity). The muscles move at around 20 to 30 times per second. As the cat breathes, air touches the vibrating muscles, producing a “purr” sound.

Minzy, a one-year-old female spayed grey striped Tabby, is a sensitive “cool cat” who is friendly and likes everyone, but enjoys her independence. Minzy would make the purr-fect addition to any home!

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet Minzy and the other fabulous felines! Shelter hours are: Monday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tuesday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wednesday. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.