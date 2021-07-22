Stuff a Bus with school supplies for kids

GREENVILLE — The Darke County United Way is once again having its annual Stuff A Bus school supply drive to collect school supplies and distribute them to all Darke County school districts for students in need.

Items needed include: paper (wide and college-ruled), composition books, #2 pencils, blue and black pens, erasers, rulers, glue sticks, safety scissors, markers, washable markers, highlighters, post it notes, crayons in 16 or 24 packs, single subject notebooks, colored pencils, pocket folders, calculators, pencil sharpeners, pencil pouches/boxes, dry erase markers, backpacks, lunch boxes, Ziploc bags, tissues, and/or antibacterial wipes.

Collection day is Friday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot in Greenville. If you would like to drop off school supplies before July 30th, please drop items off at the following locations: Farmers State Bank, Greenville Federal, GNB Banking Centers, Park National Bank (formerly known as Second National Bank), Versailles Savings & Loan, and the Darke County United Way Office.

“In 2020, we collected a little over $10,500.00 worth of school supplies. Our goal for 2021 is to collect at least $10,000 or more to give our community’s children the tools to succeed and learn,” Darke County United Way Executive Director, Christy Bugher said. “School supplies and fees are a financial hardship for many families throughout Darke County. It is crucial that we collect as much as possible this year for our local students.”

“Versailles Schools appreciates the partnership with Darke County United Way’s Stuff a Bus Supply Drive,” Versailles Superintendent Aaron Moran said. “The resources donated from the community have helped many students and families with supplies. Thank you to the United Way and all the people who provide resources.”

“The Stuff a Bus School Supply Drive continues to be an important program for the students and families in our community and school district,” Arcanum Superintendent John Stephens said. “Thank you to the Darke County United Way, local businesses, organizations, and contributors for your continued support in helping our kids come to school with the supplies that they need to start the school.”

Ansonia Superintendent Jim Atchley said, “The Darke County United Way’s Stuff a Bus School Supply Drive is a huge benefit for many of the students of Ansonia Local Schools. We appreciate all of the work the Darke County United Way does for the students and families of Ansonia Local Schools and Darke County Schools.”

“The Stuff a Bus Program has been a great benefit to the students and staff at Greenville City Schools over the past several years. These donations go a long way to supporting students and parents to get needed school supplies. Thank you to all community members who have and continue to support this beneficial donation program. School supplies may be taken for granted but these donations really help many. Thanks to the United Way of Darke County for coordinating this important and helpful annual event,” Greenville City Schools Superintendent Doug Fries said.

Stuff the Bus benefits children in the following school districts: Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Franklin Monroe, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley, Tri Village, Versailles, and Anthony Wayne.

The Darke County United Way fights for the health, education, and stability of every person in our community.

For more information, contact the Darke County United Way at 937-547-1272 or unitedway@darkecountyunitedway.org.

The goal of Stuff a Bus is to collect more than $10,000 worth of school supplies for area children. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Versailles-Savings-Loan.jpg The goal of Stuff a Bus is to collect more than $10,000 worth of school supplies for area children. Provided photo