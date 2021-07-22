DCRWC hosts Critical Race Theory panel Aug. 9

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting a panel discussion regarding Critical Race Theory (CRT) Aug. 9, 2021, at 6 p.m., the Radiant Lighthouse Church, 5256 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville. Members of the panel will include Congressman Warren Davidson (OH-8), Ohio State Senator Steve Huffman (SD-5), and State Board of Education Member Diana Fessler (SBE-1).

The program will bring information to the public about CRT and its impact on our children and grandchildren. Davidson and Huffman will give legislative updates on related bills. Fessler will present information on the role of the State Board of Education and equip parents to answer, “Is Critical Race Theory in My School?

“On paper, CRT is a divisive political theory. In practice, advocates view the world through the lens of oppression and skin color with a hyper-focus on equity, inclusion, and diversity. To achieve their goals, advocates are boldly intruding into the domain of parents by presuming that the state can better shape the ‘whole child’ into a more useful worker by providing him all manner of health care services and other non-academic services than parents.” stated Fessler.

“Children are the future and what we put into them now is what we will reap when they are adults. Each community needs to be aware and active in what the school systems and teachers are being required to teach our children.” said Jaime LeVeck, DCRWC President.

Davidson is from Troy and has represented Darke County in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2016. Huffman is from Miami County and has represented the Ohio Senate District that includes the southern portion of Darke County since 2019. Fessler is from Bellefontaine, was elected to represent District One on the Ohio State Board of Education in 2020. District One includes the northern portion of Darke County.

The public is invited to this free program. No reservations are required.

The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Jaime LeVeck at: DCRWPresident@darkegop.org.

Davidson, Huffman and Fessler to speak