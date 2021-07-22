DCCA thanks Barbecue and Blues sponsors

GREENVILLE — DCCA recognizes sponsors of the recent Barbecue and Blues fundraiser.

The music for this year’s fun-filled event is sponsored by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Matt and Angie Arnold, George and Becky Luce, & Gail Overholser.

“DCCA is fortunate to be part of a community where individuals and local businesses help make Darke County a great place to live,” DCCA’s Executive Director Andrea Jordan said.

The sponsorships helped cover the cost of the entertainment allowing the ticket monies generated from Barbecue and Blues to help offset the costs of presenting high quality performing artists throughout DCCA’s upcoming 2021-2022 season.

“Local support of fundraising events is greatly appreciated and enables DCCA to continue encouraging cultural enrichment in Darke County and to offer opportunities for learning and growing through the arts,” Jordan said.

The event venue was provided by Greenville Public Library; other sponsors are Rumpke, Sue Bowman of HER Realtors and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund.

“Barbecue and Blues has become an extremely popular summertime event,” DCCA Artistic Director David Warner said. “This is a great opportunity to celebrate the season with lively, listenable music in a lovely setting.”

The proceeds from Barbecue and Blues support DCCA programming, helping make possible DCCA’s Arts In Education program as well as the Family Theatre Series and a summer theatre residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre.

“Without fundraisers such as these, DCCA could not provide AIE at no charge to students, Family Theatre tickets for $5, or hands-on theatre experience with MCT at no cost to participants. DCCA is grateful to the Greenville Public Library and their amazing staff for hosting this fantastic event,” Warner said.

The recent event saw record attendance bringing in over 730 people who enjoyed music provided by local favorite Jeff Rearick, special guest John Latini and featuring the headlining artist, blues guitarist extraordinaire Noah Wotherspoon, who wowed the audience along with the Noah Wotherspoon Band and Just Strange Brothers Horns.

Food offerings featured Merchant House, Nacho Pig, and Wholly Smokes Barbecue. DCCA also sold an extensive offering of wine provided by Heidelberg Distributing, as well as micro brews from Moeller Brew Barn with proceeds going to the arts in Darke County.

For more information about DCCA’s upcoming 2021-2022 RE:Vision Season contact the DCCA office at 937-547-0908 or www.darkecountyarts.org.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_2BBQphoto-1.jpg Provided photo