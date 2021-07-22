Versailles FFA seeking vendors for Fall Harvest Sale

VERSAILLES — Summer is soon going to end and crisp fall weather will be rolling in, so the FFA is preparing for the upcoming season.

The Versailles FFA is planning its annual Fall Harvest Sale and Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event will be outside in the Versailles Schools parking lot under tents.

If any local vendor is interested in having a spot, please contact Dena Wuebker by email at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or after 3:30 p.m. on her cell phone at 937-423-2369, or contact Taylor Bergman at taylor.bergman@vtigers.org or call her at 937-621-9136 after 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If anyone is interested in being a vendor please contact us by Sept. 1 and a small fee is charged to help defray the cost of the tent rentals.

Once the vendors become confirmed information will be published and food will also be available.