Greenville BPW fundraiser a success

GREENVILLE —The Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) recently held its annual chicken BBQ dinner fundraiser.

Proceeds from the chicken dinner fundraiser will be used to award scholarships. This year the club was able to award five $750 scholarship to young women residing in Darke County .

BPW would like to thank all those who purchased tickets for the fundraiser, with special thanks to the Greenville VFW Post 7262 for allowing the Club to use their facilities and to Eikenberry’s IGA for providing the bags for the dinners.

The next meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the A&R Winery. The BPW Club is also working on its Annual Guest Night scholarship fundraiser scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, which will be held at The Winery at Versailles.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. For more information on the club contact membership chair, Karen Sink at ksink2@woh.rr.com or email greenvillebpw@gmail.com. They can also be found on Instagram and Facebook at Greenville BPW.

Greenville BPW members recently held their annual Chicken BBQ dinner fundraiser for scholarship awards. Pictured (left to right) are Vicki Cost, Sue Huston, Karen Sink, Hallie Foureman, Peggy Foutz, Susan Fowble, Deb Niekamp, and Gina Wolfe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Chicken-Dinner.jpg Greenville BPW members recently held their annual Chicken BBQ dinner fundraiser for scholarship awards. Pictured (left to right) are Vicki Cost, Sue Huston, Karen Sink, Hallie Foureman, Peggy Foutz, Susan Fowble, Deb Niekamp, and Gina Wolfe. Provided photo