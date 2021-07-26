DCAS Open House a ‘howling success’

GREENVILLE — Those “dog days of summer” were smiling upon the Darke County Animal Shelter’s Open House, making last Saturday’s event nothing less than a howling success.

Approximately 100 to 150 people attended the three-hour event, which offered community members a chance to tour the Shelter facilities and meet the dogs currently available for adoption. In addition, Shelter staff offered free hamburgers and hot dogs, as well as old fashioned “Bake Sale,” to encourage members of the community to bring out their chairs, relax and enjoy the sunny atmosphere. Donations and Bake Sale proceeds raised over $300, and two dogs, Titan and Benji, were adopted out. An anonymous donor has stepped forward to sponsor Susanna (adoption fees paid), as well as another sponsored adoption fee (if interested, please contact the Shelter). A free raffle with several amazing prize packages was available to all who came to the event, with winners posted to the Darke County Animal Shelter’s Facebook Page.

“The turnout has been great, and we are so thankful for the support of the Darke County Community,” said Shelter Director and Dog Warden Robert Bair.

Also on hand were members of the Darke County Friends of the Shelter, a non-profit group which supports the many outreach programs of the Darke County Animal Shelter, and maintains the Scentral Park Dog Park, located on the Shelter grounds. In addition, the Friends of the Shelter produces an annual calendar each year featuring photos of local Darke County pets, with all proceeds going toward helping maintain the animal shelter.

Darke County Sheriff’s Department Canine Officer, Annie, and her partner, Deputy Tyler Young, were present to welcome community members to the Open House and answer questions about the ongoing work of the Sheriff’s Department. Annie, a 2-year-old light red Bloodhound, is a single purpose officer whose duties involve tracking missing persons, including children, the elderly, or fugitives.

Dr. Jennifer Gerber, DVM and Heather Delehanty, RVT were on-site offering $25 micro-chipping to local pet owners, with 20 lucky dogs receiving their ID in the afternoon. Marshall Combs from State Farm Insurance (Greenville) also offered information about Pet Insurance programs available to residents in Darke County.

Residents, businesses and non-profits came together for this celebration of the four-legged members of the Darke County community, and especially, for those rescued adoptees who who have found new homes.

The generosity of Animal Shelter supporters and donors were much appreciated, and many thanks go out to the Friends of the Shelter, Greenlawn Animal Clinic, JAMS Arcanum Veterinary Service, WTGR 97.5 Tiger Country, Eikenberry’s, Pooch Parlor,Marshall Combs of State Farm (Greenville, Country Dog House LLC, Tim Lewis, Williamson Insurance LLC, Freedom Dett LLC, Freedom’s A&W Drive-In, Greenville Stor-N-lock, J&A Construction Inc., Dr. C. David Trimble, Bruns Animal Clinic, Family Health Services of Darke County Inc., Creative Carpets & Supply, Greenville VFW Post #7262, Dr. Chris Gilbert Darke County Veterinary Services, Johnston Chiropractic Clinic Inc., The Jewelry Barn LLC, Brethren Retirement Community, Blue Buffalo #bluebuffalo, Greenville American Legion Post#140, Rapid Fired Pizza, Versailles Kaup Pharmacy, Greenville Burkes Outlet, Whirlpool Corporation, New Madison Supermarket, Scott’s Family McDonalds, Danone, Hunts Butcher Shop, Rural King, Winner’s Meat Farm, Dollar General-Sweitzer St. Greenville, Ketring Locker Service, Nutrien-Ansonia, Nutrien-Greenville, EB Fuel Stops, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Dollar General- Wagner St. Greenville, Kelly Everhart, Koenig Equipment- Greenville, and Osgood State Bank.

“We just want say a big ‘thank you’ to all of our sponsors, donors, and vendors!” said Bair.

Questions on how you can adopt or sponsor a dog from the shelter? Call 937-547-1645, or stop by the Shelter at 5066 County Home Rd., in Greenville. The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.).

Dr. Jennifer Gerber, DVM (center) and Heather Delehanty, RVT (left) are joined by Shelter Director and Dog Warden Robert Bair at the Darke County Animal Shelter Open House on Saturday. A total of 20 lucky dogs received their microchip ID at the event. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Bair-Dr.-Gerber-and-Heather.jpg Dr. Jennifer Gerber, DVM (center) and Heather Delehanty, RVT (left) are joined by Shelter Director and Dog Warden Robert Bair at the Darke County Animal Shelter Open House on Saturday. A total of 20 lucky dogs received their microchip ID at the event. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Darke County’s amazing Friends of the Shelter were on-hand to greet members of the community, offer tours of Scentral Park and the Shelter, and highlight the annual Friends of the Shelter Pet Calendars, which will be available soon for 2022. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Friends-of-the-Shelter.jpg Darke County’s amazing Friends of the Shelter were on-hand to greet members of the community, offer tours of Scentral Park and the Shelter, and highlight the annual Friends of the Shelter Pet Calendars, which will be available soon for 2022. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Darke County Sheriff’s Department Canine Officer, Annie, and her partner, Deputy Tyler Young, were present to welcome community members to the Open House and answer questions about the ongoing work of the Sheriff’s Department. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Officer-Annie-with-Deputy-Tyler.jpg Darke County Sheriff’s Department Canine Officer, Annie, and her partner, Deputy Tyler Young, were present to welcome community members to the Open House and answer questions about the ongoing work of the Sheriff’s Department. Courtesy of Kurt Wagner and Friends of the Shelter Residents and visitors stop by the vendors at the Darke County Animal Shelter’s Open House last Saturday. Pictured is Marshall Combs from State Farm Insurance in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Friends-of-the-Shelter-and-Combs.jpg Residents and visitors stop by the vendors at the Darke County Animal Shelter’s Open House last Saturday. Pictured is Marshall Combs from State Farm Insurance in Greenville. Courtesy of Kurt Wagner and Friends of the Shelter

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. Have an event to share? She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

