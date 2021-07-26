Webster United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

WEBSTER — Turning the page can be challenging, but for this local church, turning the page is just the beginning.

Webster United Methodist Church is happy to announce that Rev. Douglas E. Gardner, Jr. has been appointed to the church by the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church effective July 1, 2021.

Rev. Gardner comes from the Bradford United Methodist Church where he served for the past three years and prior to that appointment, he served at Emery Chapel as Associate and Youth Pastor.

He received his Local Pastor License from the United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio and is fully qualified to offer the sacraments of the church of Baptism and Communion. As a pastor, he will also provide other services, such as weddings, membership, funerals, counseling, etc.

Rev. Gardner and his wife Kasi reside in Springfield where Kasi is a Registered Nurse at Mercy Springfield Regional and recently completed the Nurse Practitioner Program.

Webster United Methodist Church is handicap accessible and is located one block east of St. Rt. 185 in Webster, Ohio at 8849 Seibt Road. Worship begins at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday school for all ages begins at 10:30 a.m.

