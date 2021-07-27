UC Library book sale is Aug. 7

UNION CITY — The Union City Public Library will be holding its annual book sale this year on Saturday, Aug. 7, between 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in the Children’s Department and weather permitting along the sidewalk at the Hickory Street entrance. Folks are invited to stop by the library to find bargains and unexpected treasures. Great deals are to be found with paperbacks for only 25 cents and hardbacks for 50 cents, or you can even fill a bag or a box for $3! So don’t forget, come to the library located at 408 North Columbia Street for the book sale, and then spend the remainder of the day enjoying the 2021 Union City Stateline Heritage Days celebration.

