Luau fun with Memory Lane

GREENVILLE — Hawaiian shirts, straw hats, and flower leis were all the rage at the Memory Lane Summer Luau Dance which took place this past Monday afternoon at the VFW Post 7262 Hall in Greenville.

Tom Everhart, popular local DJ and master of ceremonies for Memory Lane, opened the Luau. spinning some seasonal tunes from Beach Boys, Jan and Dean, and Jimmy Buffett, followed by classic favorites from Martha and the Vandellas, The Drifters, Chuck Berry, and (of course!) Elvis. Great fun and summer snacks were in abundance, as over 45 people took to the dance floor, with “Best Dressed” honors going out to Gary Arnett, Diane Resor, Larry Hemmelgarn and Carroll Bertke.

Come out to the next Memory Lance senior dance on Monday, Aug. 9, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the VFW Post 7262 Hall, in Greenville. The cost to attend is just $5. Celebrate the summer with fun, music, dancing, and meeting new friends!

Be sure to join Tom Everhart and Memory Lane at The Great Darke County Fair’s Senior Day on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Tom will be over at the Gazebo playing the “oldies” that never get old — all those great Rock ‘n’ Roll classic hits!

Questions about Memory Lane or want to bring a group? Just call Tom Everhart at 937-547-1905.

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. Have an event or suggestion to share? She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

