Park Stockades dedication is Aug. 5

GREENVILLE — A dedication of the 2020 Stockades Restoration will take place Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at 4 p.m., on site at the Greenville City Park, and the Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) would like to invite all residents to attend.

The Stockades Restoration project was to have been completed in 2020, to commemorate the 225th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Greenville, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Committed to preserving the history of the Greenville City Park, the Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR lead efforts to preserve the integrity of the existing stockade structures. Observing that the replica stockades were in need of repair and stationed near the pond without proper foundations, the Fort GreeneVille DAR worked with members of the Friends of the Greenville City Parks to see this project completed. In addition, Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR received a grant from the Coppock-Hole Foundation for this endeavor. Myers Excavating and Construction, LLC and the Greenville Street Department worked together to ensure that the roofing and materials needed to complete the Stockades restoration were acquired, delivered and installed.

The Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR invite residents to share their earliest memories of the Stockades at the park. Please post memories on the Fort GreeneVille DAR Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar or email the chapter at fortgville@gmail.com.

Treaty of Greenville’s 225th anniversary observed

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. Have an event or suggestion to share? She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

