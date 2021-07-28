Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” features two lovable dogs in need of caring homes from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Piper, a 1-year-old female Lab/Hound mix, is a very sweet girl who loves attention and knows how to sit, lay down, and likes to have fun chasing toys. Piper weighs 43.8 lbs., and walks great with a leash. She also seems good with cats and kids. Piper did great for her exam where she was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped and is heartworm negative. Piper’s adoption fee is $80 and includes the licensing fee for the current year.

Sussanna, a 6 1/2-year-old female Lab mix, is a wonderful dog whose previous owner passed away. She loves attention and likes going for walks on a leash. Sussanna knows how to sit, shake, and is very friendly. She is looking for a family to giver her the love and attention she deserves. Sussanna doesn’t mind the other dogs at the shelter, and seems to love everyone she meets! Sussanna weighs in at 60 lbs. and did great for her nail trim and exam. She was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and is heartworm negative. Sussanna’s adoption fee has been covered by an anonymous donor, and includes the licensing fee for the current year. Sussanna would make a great four-legged family member!

Come in and meet Piper, Sussanna, and the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.

Piper https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Piper.jpg Piper Provided photo Sussanna https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Sussanna.jpg Sussanna Provided photo