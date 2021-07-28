Blue barrels full of toys, smiles

DARKE COUNTY — Motorcycle riders across Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties (and beyond) are encouraging the community to donate toys for young patients this summer, in support of the “Children’s Medical Toy Run” to the Dayton Children’s and Shriner’s Hospitals, which will happen Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

The “Children’s Medical Toy Run” was the inspiration of Jason Claywell, a member of the Hirams Legacy, the newest Ohio Chapter of the Widows Sons International Masonic Riders Association, who, as a child, underwent treatment at Dayton Children’s Hospital for Wilms’ Tumor Syndrome — a rare kidney cancer that primarily afflicts children under five years of age. Claywell has encouraged other riders across the region to collect toys throughout the summer months for this special “toy run” which will happen later in September. The goal of the Children’s Medical Toy Run is to fill an ambulance (or two) full of toys, and ride down to Dayton Children’s and Shriner’s Hospitals in Dayton, giving children in every room many heartfelt “get well” wishes and toys to brighten their day.

Area Motorcycle Associations, including Widows Sons-Hirams Legacy (Greenville), Widows Sons-Brazen Pillars (Middletown), Hometown Heroes OH-1 (Bradford, Miami County), Hometown Heroes OH-2 (Union City, Darke County), Rhinestone Rebels, and Broken Chains JC, have asked local businesses and organizations to host blue collection barrels for toy donations during the summer and early fall, and invite residents to donate new small and medium-sized toys, books or games for children, ages 1 to 12.

Many thanks go out to businesses across Darke, Miami, Shelby and Montgomery Counties for their ongoing support of this very worthy cause.

Blue Barrel toy drop-off locations include: Arcanum Hardware, State Farm (Greenville), Zegun Arms, Eikenberry’s, Timmons, Bikers Closet (Piqua), Krogers (Piqua), Piqua Harley, Buckeye Harley, Ace Hardware (Greenville), Ace Hardware (Versailles), Francis Furniture, Rehmert’s Kawasaki/KTM, Topsy Turvy (Tipp City and New Bremen), and The Hogg Shop (Arcanum).

Donation jar locations include: The Hive, Happily Ever After, Beanz Bakery, Refined, Zegun Arms and Barga Heating and Air Conditioning.

Let’s keep the toys coming, and fill up these barrels across Darke County, Miami County, Shelby and more —to infinity and beyond!

Questions about the event, donating toys, hosting a barrel, or joining on the ride? Stop by the Hogg Shop, call 937-564-8840, or email: jasonclaywell20@gmail.com. For updates, visit the Widows Sons Hirams Legacy Facebook page, or the Hogg Shop Facebook Page.

Darke County native Jason Claywell (left), member of the Widows Sons, and Dawn Courtney (right), owner of Biker’s Closet, located at 418 N. Main St., in Piqua, stand next to a blue barrel for toy donations for the Children’s Medical Toy Run, which will happen on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at noon. For more information about the event, stop by The Hogg Shop (Arcanum), call 937-564-8840, or email: jasonclaywell20@gmail.com. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Biker-s-Closet-Piqua-drop-off.jpg Darke County native Jason Claywell (left), member of the Widows Sons, and Dawn Courtney (right), owner of Biker’s Closet, located at 418 N. Main St., in Piqua, stand next to a blue barrel for toy donations for the Children’s Medical Toy Run, which will happen on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at noon. For more information about the event, stop by The Hogg Shop (Arcanum), call 937-564-8840, or email: jasonclaywell20@gmail.com. Colorful jars, like this one at Beanz Buttercream Bakery, located at 316 S. Broadway St in Greenville, are accepting donations of any size, which will be used to purchase small and medium-sized toys, books or games for children, ages 1 to 12, for the Children’s Medical Toy Run, which happens Saturday, Sept. 25. Donations can also be taken at the Hive, Happily Ever After, Refined, Zegun Arms, and Barga Heating and Air Conditioning. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Donation-Jar-at-Beanz-Bakery.jpg Colorful jars, like this one at Beanz Buttercream Bakery, located at 316 S. Broadway St in Greenville, are accepting donations of any size, which will be used to purchase small and medium-sized toys, books or games for children, ages 1 to 12, for the Children’s Medical Toy Run, which happens Saturday, Sept. 25. Donations can also be taken at the Hive, Happily Ever After, Refined, Zegun Arms, and Barga Heating and Air Conditioning. Rhinestone Rebels Gena Hoyt and Gaye Nickell stop to drop off a few toys at one of the Children’s Medical Toy Run blue barrels around Darke County and beyond! Businesses sponsoring a blue barrel are: Arcanum Hardware, State Farm (Greenville), Zegun Arms, Eikenberry’s, Timmons, Bikers Closet, Krogers (Piqua), Piqua Harley, Buckeye Harley, Ace Hardware (Greenville), Ace Hardware (Versailles), Francis Furniture, Rehmert’s Kawasaki/KTM, Topsy Turvy (Tipp City and New Bremen), and The Hogg Shop (Arcanum). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Rinestone-Rebels-at-drop-off.jpg Rhinestone Rebels Gena Hoyt and Gaye Nickell stop to drop off a few toys at one of the Children’s Medical Toy Run blue barrels around Darke County and beyond! Businesses sponsoring a blue barrel are: Arcanum Hardware, State Farm (Greenville), Zegun Arms, Eikenberry’s, Timmons, Bikers Closet, Krogers (Piqua), Piqua Harley, Buckeye Harley, Ace Hardware (Greenville), Ace Hardware (Versailles), Francis Furniture, Rehmert’s Kawasaki/KTM, Topsy Turvy (Tipp City and New Bremen), and The Hogg Shop (Arcanum). Cathi Hall, owner of Topsy Turvy Toys ( located at 31 E. Main St., Tipp City and 464 S Washington St., New Bremen) stands next to one of the blue barrels, ready to collect toys for the First Annual Children’s Medical Toy Run, happening on Sept. 25. All toy donations from Topsy Turvy for the barrel will receive 20 percent off. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Topsy-Turvey.jpg Cathi Hall, owner of Topsy Turvy Toys ( located at 31 E. Main St., Tipp City and 464 S Washington St., New Bremen) stands next to one of the blue barrels, ready to collect toys for the First Annual Children’s Medical Toy Run, happening on Sept. 25. All toy donations from Topsy Turvy for the barrel will receive 20 percent off.

First annual ‘Children’s Medical Toy Run’ underway

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. Have an event or suggestion to share? She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. Have an event or suggestion to share? She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.