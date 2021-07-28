DCCA announces cast for MCT’s Sleeping Beauty

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will present two performances of Missoula Children Theatre’s production of Sleeping Beauty starring local students at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, July 31; the matinee starts at 3 p.m. and the evening show begins at 7 p.m. A rock’n’roll fable for the ages, the production will take audiences of all ages to a magical kingdom in a fantastic adventure filled with humor and wisdom.

Following being cast during auditions on Monday, July 26, the first- through 12th-grade students attend intense rehearsals where in one short week they learn lines, music, and choreography to create a fully realized musical theatre presentation that will charm adults and delight youngsters. Two actresses have the honor of portraying the title character; Younger Sleeping Beauty will be played by Eva Kramer, while Evelyn Pietrzak won the role of Older Sleeping Beauty. Katelyn Conway will play the vicious spell-caster, Scarella; Coleman McNulty and Madelaine Gantt will appear as the King and Queen, and Charlie Pope was cast as Lady-in-Waiting/Madame Butterfly.

Nola Miley will play Spot, and Meredith Hunt will be the Town Crier. Lucy Adams, Vera Cox, Scarlet McNulty, Liz Randolph, Anna Stump, and Ella Williams were cast as the Fairies; the Trolls will be portrayed by Anna Cox, Nalayna Miley, Nevan Miley, Andy Miller, Ellie Sando, and Gibson Steyer. Charlie Marker and Grady Steyer will play Musicians; Emma McDowell and Dessie Wolf were cast as Cooks, and the Housekeeping Crew will be portrayed by Gabby Browning, Ahnayah White. Pacey Miller and Archer Sando will play the Guards.

Brooke Arnett, Henry Dynes, Ryder Hymes, Hazel Marker, Evie Lynn Miller, Ivan Surber, and Piper Widener will play the adorable Caterpillars; MCT Actor/Tour Director Dan Lafferty will be The Jester. Lola Sando is the Assistant Director, working with MCT Actor /Tour Director Nick Schommer to expedite matters on and off stage. Accompanist for the performance is Mary Alice Newbauer.

DCCA received funding from Darke County Endowment for the Arts which helped make possible this residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA also receives funding from Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Ketrow Foundation and Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, as well as DCCA memberships.

Tickets for MCT’s Sleeping Beauty are $5, and will be available at the door prior to the performances. For more information, visit DCCA’s Website at www.darkecountyarts.com or contact DCCA at 937-547-0908.

