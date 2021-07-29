Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fact is that although they do not have “nine lives,” cats have always been admired for their agility, flexibility and escape-ability. The phrase “a cat has nine lives” finds its origin in an old English proverb: “A cat has nine lives. For three he plays, for three he strays, and for the last he stays.” The Bard, William Shakespeare, highlights this idea through an exchange in his play, Romeo and Juliet. At the beginning of Act III, when Tybalt asks, “What wouldst thou have with me?” — Mercutio quips, “Good king of cats, nothing but one of your nine lives!”

Ivy (1-year female), and her little kitten, Blake (14-week male), both grey striped Tabbies, are two-of-a-kind “cool cats” who are both friendly and demand to be petted by those at the shelter. These adorable, curious “copy-cats” would make the purr-fect addition to any home!

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet Ivy, Blake, and the other fabulous felines! Shelter hours are: Monday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tuesday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wednesday. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.