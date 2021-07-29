First Friday Artisan Stroll set for Aug 6

GREENVILLE — After a year of struggles, the Arts are alive and thriving in Greenville! Join us in celebrating downtown at Main Street Greenville’s Jordan Agency Artisan Stroll First Friday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. Come out to see a variety of vendors displaying works in photography, art, crafts, and more!

The event will feature more than 30 artisan vendors set-up in front of businesses down South Broadway. In addition, vendors from the Greenville Farmers Market will be present. Strolling through the event, attendees will be serenaded by local musicians such as Mora Menzie, Mike Wells, Tim Baker, Abby E. and Carter Qualls. Free food (while supplies last) will be offered by GNB Banking Centers.

As in years past, there will be a variety of arts demonstrations, including stained glass work by Touch of Glass and chainsaw carving by Dayle Lewis. The annual Chalk-the-Block event will also take place on East Third Street. Additionally, attendees will be able to view submissions from vendors in the Artisan Stroll Art Contest. This year’s theme is “Celebration” and judging will take place during the event. Young Forrest Martial Arts will also be on site to offer demonstrations.

Additional artisans include Jean Selanders, Kay Cress, Richard Hocker, Stephanie’s Studio, Art Bird Studio, Alyssa’s Macaroons, Loom Knitting by Gina, Dandi “Lye” n Sudz, Active Day/PCS, Darke County Civic Theater, Billers Stamps, John Buell, Wolfe’s Fabrication & Salvage, Gena Hoyt, Jennifer Overholser, Abby Journay – Colourings Art Studio, Taylor’s Touch Country Primitives, CeCelia Rice, Lester Thobe – Creative Crafters, Alchemy Collective, Skylark City, Haley DuHamel, Jackie’s Crafts, JP Photography, Friends of the Darke County Parks, Leelah Osborne, Joe Shumaker, DCMC Center for Universal Artisans and Humanities, Casey Douglass, Feeding Frenzy Cookies and more. However, there’s even more fun in store at end of Broadway.

Also on Friday, Zechar Bailey will be celebrating its 80th Anniversary, so come join them jwith free cookies from Beanz Buttercream Bakery and free ice-cream from the Gospel Baptist ice cream trailer, with an open concert by Deron Bell in YOLO Park — all courtesy of Zechar Bailey, starting at 6:30 p.m.

As always, the DORA will be available for patrons to purchase adult beverages and carry them downtown. Visit mainstreetgreenville.org to find more information about the DORA including where you can carry your beverages and how the DORA works.

Keep watching Main Street Greenville’s social media for updates and additional details on the event.

First Friday events aim to bring people downtown during evening hours to enjoy activities, demonstrations, food, and music in a beautiful historic setting. To learn more, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org, or call 937-548-4998.

Deron Bell will be performing at YOLO Park, 7 to 9 p.m., during the Jordan Agency Artisan Stroll on Friday, Aug. 6. Bell’s performance is courtesy of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Deron-Bell-2-.jpg Deron Bell will be performing at YOLO Park, 7 to 9 p.m., during the Jordan Agency Artisan Stroll on Friday, Aug. 6. Bell’s performance is courtesy of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home. Provided photo