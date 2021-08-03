Water, sewer increases take effect Sept. 1

GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville has announced increased water and sewer rates for Greenville residents will soon take effect.

Per legislation passed by Greenville City Council in June 2021, water and sewer rates for the City of Greenville will increase 20 percent effective Sept. 1, 2021, and the city will also begin monthly billing. Therefore, August will be a transitional month in order to be able to change from quarterly to monthly billing.

Every single water and sewer customer of the City of Greenville will receive a bill in September, mailed at the end of August, at the current rate. All of these bills will be due Sept. 15, 2021.

This bill will be a quarterly or prorated quarterly bill and not a “monthly bill” as follows:

· If your account number starts with the number 1, you will receive a full 90-day bill that covers usage between the dates of May 3, 2021 to Aug. 3, 2021.

· If your account number starts with the number 2, you will receive a 60-day prorated bill that covers usage between the dates of June 3, 2021 to Aug. 3, 2021.

· If your account number starts with the number 3, you will receive a 30-day prorated bill that covers usage between the dates of July 3, 2021 to Aug. 3, 2021.

In October, every resident will then receive their first monthly bill at the increased rate. This bill will cover the usage used from the dates of Aug. 3, 2021 to Sept. 3, 2021 and will be due Oct. 15, 2021.

On Mar. 1, 2022, water and sewer rates will then increase another 10 percent, followed by an additional 20 percent effective Sept. 1, 2022; and 10 percent on Mar. 1, 2023.

The City of Greenville appreciates customers understanding as it works through any issues that may arise during this transition billing process. The city also advises that failure to receive your monthly bill will not excuse penalty or payment. Those with questions should contact the Utility Billing Office, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays at 937-548-1815.

Greenville monthly billing also begins