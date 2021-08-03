2021 school start dates in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Education provides a way for young minds to grow and explore.

The end of August signifies the beginning of another school year. The Darke County School District start times begin late this month for students. Below are the school start dates for all Darke County Schools:

Ansonia – Tuesday, Aug. 31

Arcanum-Butler – Tuesday, Aug. 31

Bradford – Wednesday, Aug. 25

Franklin Monroe – Tuesday, Aug. 31

Greenville – Monday, Aug. 30 for grades 1-12.

Greenville – Kindergarten students will alternate days during the last week of August.

Monday, Aug. 30 – Kdg. Girls Only

Tuesday, Aug. 31 – Kgd. Boys Only

Wednesday, Sept. 1 – Kgd. Girls only

Thursday, Sept. 2 – Kgd. Boys Only

Friday, Sept. 3 – All Kgd. Students

Mississinawa Valley – Wednesday, Sept. 1

St. Mary’s Catholic School – Wednesday, Sept. 18

Tri-Village – Tuesday, Aug. 31

Versailles – Monday, Aug. 30