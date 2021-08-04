Free movie night in Bradford

BRADFORD — Summer is slowly coming to an end, but the fun is just beginning.

Bradford Elementary School is hosting a free movie night on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Families can come kick off the school year with a viewing of the classic, Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs.

Families can start arriving around 7 p.m. and the movie will start at 8 p.m. The school asks you to bring lawn chairs and blankets in order to relax and enjoy the movie.

Snacks and drinks will be provided to the families as well as a book. The school is teaming up with local businesses and organizations in order to ensure the event is fun for everyone.

Families are asked to preregister to ensure proper preparations are met. If the event is cancelled due to rain, the reschedule date is Thursday, Aug. 19.

For more information regarding the event and to find the registration link, visit www.bradford.k12.oh.us/News/242#sthash.yaTrvlBR.dpbs.

The school would also like to give a special thank you to Mrs. Hackett for her time and commitment to help plan for the event.

By Meladi Brewer DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact Darke County Media Reporter Meladi Brewer, email mbrewer@aimmediamidwest.com.

