Versailles Museum hosts Ice Cream Social Aug. 15

VERSAILLES — As the good old summertime keeps rolling along, family gatherings is in “full swing,” with outdoor happenings, celebrations, family reunions, and church picnics. Great times await when neighbors and friends come together to sit back, grab a bite to eat, and say “hello.” Next Sunday, Darke County residents will have a splendid opportunity to do just that while learning a little more about Versailles area history.

The Versailles Area Historical Society and Museum, located at 552 S. West Street in Versailles, will be hosting an Ice Cream Social on Sunday, Aug. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., on the Museum grounds, with delicious ice-cream flavors from McVay’s Dairy and vintage tractors on display (weather permitting) throughout the afternoon. In addition, Ron and Elaine Marshall will be providing fun, upbeat musical entertainment, and the Museum will be open to the public.

Museum docents will be on site to take new visitors on tours through the many exhibits highlighting the unique history of of the Village of Versailles and surrounding communities. Artifacts and family collections from the period of the Civil War to the present are on display throughout the museum’s 20 rooms and exhibit areas, with several displays highlighting the local histories of Osgood, Yorkshire, Willowdell, Brock, Frenchtown, and Webster, as well as Versailles. A particular favorite for many families is the replica General Store, Victorian parlor, kitchen and dining room, which provide insight into what life was like in a “turn-of-the-century” Darke County home.

The event is free and open to the public. As always, donations will be accepted which will continue to support the Versailles Area Historical Society and Museum.

New museum members are always welcomed: $25 for Adults, $10 for Youth, $40 for Families $125 for Business/Club under 25 employees, and $250 for Business/Club over 25 employees. All members are recognized in the museum and receive the “News and Views” quarterly newsletter.

Questions? Just call the museum at 937-526-4222, write VAHS, P. O. Box 54, Versailles, OH 45380, or visit the museum’s Facebook page. To schedule a private tour by appointment, call 937-423-1106, or 937-526-4303.

The Versailles Area Historical Society Museum, located at located at 552 S. West Street in Versailles, is open Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m., and will be hosting an Ice Cream Social next Sunday, Aug. 15. For more information, visit the Museum's Facebook page, or call 937-526-4222.

Music, vintage tractors, ice cream from 1 to 4 p.m.

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

