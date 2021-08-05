Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One “cool cat” fact is that Freyja, a well-known figure in Norse mythology, was associated with cats. Farmers who sought protection for their crops would leave pans of milk in their fields for Freya’s two grey cats who fought with her and pulled her chariot. Freyja rules over her heavenly field, Fólkvangr, where she receives half of those who die in battle. The other half go to the god Odin’s hall, Valhalla.

Taffy, a 4-month old cute Calico shorthair kitten, and Cyrus, a 4-month old longhair Tabby mix kitten, are curious, playful “cool cats” who enjoy meeting new visitors to the shelter, and playing with interesting, colorful toys that jingle.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet Taffy, Cyrus, and the other fabulous felines! Shelter hours are: Monday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tuesday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Wednesday. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.