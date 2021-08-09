Domestic Arts Dept. prepares for 2021 Fair exhibit

DARKE COUNTY — The Domestic Arts Department is preparing for the 2021 exhibit at the Great Darke County Fair.

Some new categories this year include a tweener quilt, knit adult vest, sewn placemats, original design needle-craft, miniature arts and leather arts. There are 189 categories of quilting, sewing, knitting, crochet, embroidery, home sewing, needle-craft, miscellaneous crafts, ceramics, gourds and wood projects.

Some categories in the Antique Class are changed annually. This year, new categories are a fair photo, vanity set, ink well, Farmer’s Almanac, and wind-up toy. There are a total of 22 antique categories.

The Featured Exhibitor this year is Ron Myers of Arcanum. He will show some of his beautiful wood projects and offer demonstrations of his wood working.

Entry times are Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 12 noon to 8 p.m., and Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. All items to be entered must be brought to the Domestic Arts Department building on the fairgrounds during those hours. On-line registration is available this year until August 10, and those items must also be brought in during regular entry hours. A voting or non-voting fair ticket is needed to enter. These tickets can be purchased through the fair office, community organizations, or at the time of entry.

Information and rules about the categories and premiums are available on-line at www.darkecountyfair.com.

