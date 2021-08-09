Summer fun in Union City

UNION CITY — With the summer sun a-blazin’ Saturday afternoon, the Stateline Heritage Days Grand Parade was celebrated with fanfare and style, with a colorful train of floats, music, trucks, tractors, equipment, firetrucks and police cars — and a whole lot of flying candy tossed to an enthusiastic crowd. This year’s Stateline Heritage Days Parade Grand Marshal was the Union City (Indiana) Rotary Club. This year’s Stateline Heritage Days Farmers of the Year 2021 were John Prescott, Sr. and Troy Prescott.

Stateline Heritage Days, a family friendly annual community festival held in Union City, Ohio and Union City, Indiana, featured free live entertainment every night, including music by Dyslexic Funk, Justified, Sweet Beats, Vintage ‘3, and the Bulldogs, and melodrama, featuring the Randy Players, with an open-market with food vendors, artisan crafts, and more.

The festival also hosted a BMX Stunt Show on Friday evening, featuring Dialed Action Sports of Lincoln Park (NJ), which was sponsored by Frank Miller Lumber and the City of Union City, Indiana. D & R Race Car Museum, located at 205 S. Division Street, in Union City, Ohio, was also open from 5 to 9 p.m.

Several contests were sponsored by local businesses, including the the Root Beer Guzzling Contest, sponsored by Freedom’s A & W, located at 800 E. Elm Street in Union City, Ohio. All contestants ice cream and cash prizes at the root beer stand, and a fun time was had by all. Chicketti Family Amusements provided rides throughout the three-day event at Railroad Park.

Stateline Heritage Days Community Festival is a registered non-profit, 501 (c)(3) organization that relies on the donations, vendor fees, and fundraisers. Many hardworking, dedicated volunteers work year-round to plan each year’s festival. For more information, or to make a donation, visit the organization on the web at www.statelineheritagedays.com, or on Facebook.

With its signature green and yellow colors, a bright John Deere tractor carrying precious cargo makes its way along the parade route on Saturday afternoon. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_John-Deer-with-Kids.jpg With its signature green and yellow colors, a bright John Deere tractor carrying precious cargo makes its way along the parade route on Saturday afternoon. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media The Mississinawa Valley Blackhawks and Marching Band (Union City, Ohio) waved to the crowds gathered along the curbs and sidewalks at the Stateline Heritage Days Grand Parade. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_MV-Blackhawks.jpg The Mississinawa Valley Blackhawks and Marching Band (Union City, Ohio) waved to the crowds gathered along the curbs and sidewalks at the Stateline Heritage Days Grand Parade. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media A colorful float created by CrossRoads Church of Union City, Indiana sings songs and waves to parade attendees. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_Crossroads-Church-kids.jpg A colorful float created by CrossRoads Church of Union City, Indiana sings songs and waves to parade attendees. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media The Mississinawa Valley Blackhawks and Marching Band (Union City, Ohio) waved to the crowds gathered along the curbs and sidewalks at the Stateline Heritage Days Grand Parade. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_MV-Marching-Band.jpg The Mississinawa Valley Blackhawks and Marching Band (Union City, Ohio) waved to the crowds gathered along the curbs and sidewalks at the Stateline Heritage Days Grand Parade. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Driving along the parade route, a Union City Lion’s Club member smiles to the crowd. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_Lions-Club-2-.jpg Driving along the parade route, a Union City Lion’s Club member smiles to the crowd. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_Matt-s-Ride-float.jpg Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Stateline Heritage Days performers from The Randy Players greet the crowd at Saturday’s Grand Parade. The Randy Players, a Union City, Indiana community theater group, produced several Melodramas throughout the three-day event. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_The-Randy-Players.jpg Stateline Heritage Days performers from The Randy Players greet the crowd at Saturday’s Grand Parade. The Randy Players, a Union City, Indiana community theater group, produced several Melodramas throughout the three-day event. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Old-time trucks and cars were rolling along the parade route, which travelled along Pearl Street past Main Street, in Union City, Indiana and Union City, Ohio. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_Fun-Truck.jpg Old-time trucks and cars were rolling along the parade route, which travelled along Pearl Street past Main Street, in Union City, Indiana and Union City, Ohio. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media

Stateline Heritage Days grand parade a hit

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. Have an event or suggestion to share? She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. Have an event or suggestion to share? She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.