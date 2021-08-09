3 named as Top 4 Natl. FFA Proficiency finalists

VERSAILLES — On Friday, Aug. 6, the National FFA announced its proficiency finalist and Versailles FFA is proud to have Noah Barga, Renea Schmitmeyer and Wesley Gehret named as Top 4 National FFA Proficiency finalists.

Wesley Gehret is a sixth-year member of Versailles FFA and will be a senior at Versailles High School. He is the son of Bob and Patty Gehret of Versailles. Wesley is a National FFA Proficiency Finalist in the area of Diversified Horticulture Placement. Wesley’s SAE is job placement at Gehret Nursery and Homestead Nursery and has worked over 1,725 hours at both places in the last 3 years.

Renea Schmitmeyer is a 2021 graduate of Versailles High School and a sixth-year member of Versailles FFA. Renea Schmitmeyer is the daughter of Doug and Brenda Schmitmeyer. Renea is a National FFA Proficiency Finalist in Dairy Production Placement. Renea’s SAE is a job placement at LineView Dairy Farm in which she has worked around 5, 300 hours the past 4 years.

Noah Barga is a sixth-year member of Versailles FFA and is a 2021 graduate of Versailles High School. Noah is a National FFA Proficiency Finalist in Goat Production and is the son of Michael and Gwen Barga. Noah’s SAE is managing and raising offspring of dairy goats in which the milk is marketed to an organic source and also sells buy products of soap, ice cream and fudge.

Noah, Renea and Wesley earned the opportunity to have their applications sent to the National FFA after placing first in Ohio. Each state is allowed to submit one proficiency award application for each of 49 proficiency award areas to the National FFA for ranking. A panel of judges at the National FFA evaluates the applications and name the Top 4 Proficiency finalists as well as Gold, Silver and Bronze finalists in each 49 award areas. In addition, Alex Kaiser in the area of Wildlife Management was ranked Gold, Mallory York in the area of Specialty Crop was ranked as Silver, and Carter Luthman was ranked as Silver in the area of Poultry Management. The 20-page proficiency application that Wesley, Noah and Renea submitted included: goals, plans of practices, resume, pictures, letters of recommendations, financial records and hour documentation.

Noah, Renea and Wesley will go through an online interview, placing being announced at the 94th Virtual Annual National FFA Convention. Each finalist will receive a $500 check from their sponsors along with the National FFA proficiency winner in each 49 areas will receive an additional $500. The 2021 applications submitted ended with the 20 calendar year record books.

Congratulations and Good Luck to Noah, Renea and Wesley as they proceed to the National FFA level. Versailles FFA Chapter was named a Three Star National FFA Chapter, which is the highest ranking from National FFA.

Versailles FFA member Noah Barga was named as a Top 4 National FFA Proficiency Finalist in the area of Goat Production. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_2197.jpeg Versailles FFA member Noah Barga was named as a Top 4 National FFA Proficiency Finalist in the area of Goat Production. Provided photo Versailles FFA member Renea Schmitmeyer was named as a Top 4 National FFA Proficiency Finalist in the area of Dairy Placement. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_2203.jpeg Versailles FFA member Renea Schmitmeyer was named as a Top 4 National FFA Proficiency Finalist in the area of Dairy Placement. Provided photo Versailles FFA member Wesley Gehret was named as a Top 4 National FFA Proficiency Finalist in the area of Diversified Horticulture Production. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_2207.jpeg Versailles FFA member Wesley Gehret was named as a Top 4 National FFA Proficiency Finalist in the area of Diversified Horticulture Production. Provided photo