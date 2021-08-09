Greenville police blotter

THEFT

Aug. 9, 2021, 3:30 a.m.: A Greenville Police officer was flagged over in Greenville City Park in reference to a possible vandalism and theft. A man reported a subject, later identified as Zachery Gilbert, 22, was reported to have been checking vehicles. The man also reported Gilbert had attempted to get him to go to Speedway to steal alcohol. The man also told the officer he believed Gilbert had thrown a rock through a window at Dominos Pizza. A Speedway employee advised that a subject had taken two Budweiser beer bottles without paying. At approximately 4:27 a.m., a man called GPD dispatch and advised that Gilbert was breaking into cars on Boston Street. Gilbert’s brother advised the officer that Gilbert was his brother and that Zachery was very intoxicated and tried to fight him. An officer went to Gilbert’s mother’s residence where he located him in the yard. Gilbert was detained and asked about the incidents at Dominos and Speedway, but he denied knowing anything about it and became very belligerent. He was transported to the Darke County Jail where he was incarcerated for theft. Once at the jail Gilbert continued to be belligerent and began throwing items around in his holding cell. Gilbert was advised that if he continued that he would be put in the restraint chair. Gilbert advised that he would continue so they put him in the chair. Gilbert was issued his citation and advised of his court date.

DRUGS

Aug. 4, 2021, 11:31 p.m.: A Greenville Police officer was dispatched to the parking lot of 1395 Sweitzer Street reference an overdose. Dispatch advised that the anonymous caller had given the unknown male subject, later identified, one dose of Narcan, in the nose. The officer approached the vehicle and observed the male subject sitting in the driver seat of his vehicle. His speech was extremely slurred and he was confused. Greenville Township Rescue arrived on scene and the male subject refused further treatment. The officer observed an unknown crystal rock substance on the floor of the vehicle, near the male subject. The officer transported the suspected drugs back to the Greenville Police Department as evidence until it can be tested. The case will then be sent to the prosecutor.

Aug. 7, 2021, 9:51 a.m.: A Greenville Police officer responded to the 300 block of East Fourth Street in reference to an overdose. A male subject was found lying on the floor of the bedroom of the residence breathing but unresponsive. The officer performed a sternum rub on subject and he then became responsive. A crystal substance was found on a dresser and laying on the floor of the bedroom approximately two feet from the male subject. Greenville rescue arrived and medically cleared the male subject, who refused further treatment.

DECEASED

Aug. 5, 2021, 9:20 a.m.: A Greenville Police officer responded to the 800 block of Russ Road in reference to a welfare check. A female subject was found deceased in her home and the case turned over to the Darke County Coroner.

WARRANT

Aug. 8, 2021, 9:46 p.m: A Greenville Police officer responded to the 300 block of Riffle Avenue on a report of a male subject refusing to leave a residence. The officer observed the subject, Lee Ware, 51, walking in the back yard of the residence with a female subject. Ware had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of the Greenville Police Department for failing to appear on a charge of assault with a bond of $1,025. Ware was placed under arrest, and admitted to officer he was hiding drugs in his socks. The substances were transported to the Greenville Police Department, while Ware was transported to the Darke County Jail. Charges will be filed pending testing of the substances.

Aug. 8, 2021, 9:28 p.m.: Greenville Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Oxford Drive on a wanted person call. Skyann Floyd, 25, was found to have a Bench Warrant for her arrest out of Darke County for failing to appear on a dangerous drug charge. Officers found Skyann at the intersection of E. Main and St. Clair Streets where she was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail.

Gilbert https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_Zachery-Gilbert-MUG.jpg Gilbert Floyd https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_Skyann-Floyd-MUG.jpg Floyd Ware https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/08/web1_Lee-Ware-MUG.jpg Ware