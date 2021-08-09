Summer strollin’ on Broadway

GREENVILLE —While temperatures were still a little warm, those who ventured out for last Friday’s Artisan Stroll along Broadway, sponsored by Mainstreet Greenville, had a chance to have a bite to eat, laugh with neighbors, family and friends, while making new more along the route and learning a thing (or two) about arts, crafts, and music.

Vendors were set up along the sidewalks in front of downtown businesses to showcase their items including paintings, ceramics, jewelry, drawings, re-purposed home decor, and photography. Many local Darke County artisans, crafters, and musicians demonstrated their talents throughout the three-hour event, taking time to greet customers, answer questions, and invite the public to learn more about their businesses, galleries and collections.

The event also highlighted its annual art contest, open to artisans in the categories of sculpture, painting, drawing, crafting, graphic design, ceramics, and miscellaneous arts. The contest’s 2021 theme was “Celebration.” Artists were encouraged to submit pieces which celebrate the variety of hues, intense saturations, and unique light quality that the summer season brings.

First place winners of the Artisan Stroll competitions were: Dale Lewis (Sculpture); Jennifer Oberholser (Painting); Kay Cress (Drawing); Karen Taylor (Crafts) and Kat McNew (Crafts); Mikhail Gulley (Graphic Design); Stephanie Schielpz Lowder (Ceramics); and Barb Harshbarger (Miscellaneous). Sculptor Dale Lewis also won “Best in Show,” for his chainsaw buffalo sculpture.

Mainstreet Greenville’s Annual Artisan Stroll was sponsored by the Jordan Agency in Greenville.

For more information about Mainstreet Greenville’s upcoming events, visit Mainstreet Greenville at 421 S. Broadway, or call 937-548-4998.

Caitlin Miller, co-owner of Miller's Flowers, located at 2200 OH-571 in Greenville, shows a potted Venus-Flytrap to a curious youngster during Mainstreet Greenville's annual Artisan Stroll last Friday evening. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Young entrepreneur Waylon Minter (right) peeks out from behind his strawberry and lemonade stand as his Dad, Steve Minter (left) looks on. Waylon's mom, Alyssa Minter, was also nearby, selling delicious sweets at Alyssa's Macarons. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Greenville artist Jean Selanders uses pastels on canvas to capture the moment at Friday's Artisan Stroll, sponsored by Mainstreet Greenville. Nearby is Selander's oil painting of Greenville's Ladder 171, "Land of the Free because of the Brave." Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Sarah Schinke Hall, owner of Happily Ever After Co. boutique, smiles with Dandi 'Lye' n Sudz owner Stephanie House, in front of Happily Ever After, at 519 S. Broadway, in Greenville. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media New Madison vocal artist, Carter Qualls, plays his guitar in front of Mainstreet Greenville's office, while singing to the crowd at last Friday night's August Artisan Stroll along Broadway. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Dana Stacy, owner of Art Bird Studio, Columbus and Greenville, smiles while showing a few of these "do-it-yourself" art kits for children and adults. In addition to artworks, Stacy also creates her own sugar and coconut oil body scrub products, and can be reached on Facebook at Studio Art Bits or 614-859-0211. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Master cookie baker/designer Sharon Green, owner of Feeding Frenzy Cookies in Celina, smiles while offering Artisan strollers a taste of these amanzing one-of-a-kind artwork cookies. For more cookie creations, check Feeding Frenzy Cookies on Facebook and Instagram. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media Richard Hocker (right) sits with his brother, Keith Hocker, at their C. R. Crafts and Signs woodworking table, featuring handcrafted jewelry boxes and birdhouses, during the Friday night Artisan Stroll in downtown Greenville. Carol Marsh | Darke County Media

